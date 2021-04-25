Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,049 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock worth $7,631,590 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

