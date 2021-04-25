Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,486 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,672,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

