Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,504 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.