Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,354 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 284.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $34.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

