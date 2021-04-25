Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,198 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.