Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,407 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $83.93 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

