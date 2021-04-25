Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 45,645 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $561.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

