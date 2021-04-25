Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Equitable stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

