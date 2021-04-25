Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Delek US worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

