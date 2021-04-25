Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $140.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

