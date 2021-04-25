Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

