Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

RCKT stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

