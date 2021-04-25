Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 211.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $668,802 and have sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.64%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

