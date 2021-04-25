Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

