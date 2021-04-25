Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

