Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,557 shares of company stock worth $24,940,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a PE ratio of -307.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

