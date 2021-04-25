Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

