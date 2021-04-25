Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

