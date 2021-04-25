Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

