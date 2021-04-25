Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

