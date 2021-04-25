Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of iBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iBio by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IBIO stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. iBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

