Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SJW Group worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

