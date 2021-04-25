Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $206.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.