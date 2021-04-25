Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE:UI opened at $288.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several research firms have commented on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.