Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,822 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

