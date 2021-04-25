Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 86.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $1,495,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

