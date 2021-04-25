Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,724,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Elastic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

