Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 49,329 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.