Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 54,309 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.