Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 62,324 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.78% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

