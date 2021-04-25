Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 344.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.64% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $40,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

