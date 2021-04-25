Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,944,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

