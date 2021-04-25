Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 447 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.