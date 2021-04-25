Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $50,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

