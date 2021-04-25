Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307,701 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.39% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $104,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $332,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,925,000 after buying an additional 271,938 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

