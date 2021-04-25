Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

