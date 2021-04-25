Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $33,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,324,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

