Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $68,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.