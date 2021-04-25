Private Advisor Group LLC Has $104.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $104,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

