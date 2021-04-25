Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.