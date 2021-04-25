Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,145,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

