Private Advisor Group LLC Has $31.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

