Private Advisor Group LLC Has $43.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.