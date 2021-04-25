Private Advisor Group LLC Has $63.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

