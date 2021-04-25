Private Advisor Group LLC Has $97.42 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.54% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $97,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 610,051 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the period.

CEF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

