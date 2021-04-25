Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.