Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

