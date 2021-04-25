Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

