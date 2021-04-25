Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $59,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

