Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 132,948 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.